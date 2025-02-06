NPP loyalist Diana Asamoah eyes political role in Mahama’s NDC government

Multi-award-winning gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has expressed her interest in receiving a political appointment from President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

During her recent Akoko Abon show on Angel FM, the gospel artiste, known for her staunch support of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), noted that President Mahama is the leader of all Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliation. She remarked:

Mahama is here for all of us. I always say there is no money with NDC or NPP's name on it. So if the NPP comes to power, I will spend Ghanaian money because it belongs to all of us. If the NDC comes to power, I will do the same. If you look at the Ghanaian cedi, neither NDC nor NPP is written on it. President Akufo-Addo’s or John Mahama’s names are not written on any money.

The Anopa Wim hitmaker further stated that she has no issue with individuals who support either the NDC or NPP when they are elected into office. Evangelist Diana Asamoah revealed that she is waiting for the NDC government to settle in before meeting with President Mahama to discuss a political appointment. Specifically, she expressed her desire for the President to create a Ministry of Paternity Leave and appoint her as its minister. She explained:

Since they (NDC) have returned to power, I am waiting for them to finish getting their affairs in order so I can go to President John Mahama and ask him to appoint me as the Minister for Paternity Leave since he has not appointed anyone for that sector yet.

Despite her interest in working with the NDC government, Evangelist Diana Asamoah reiterated her unwavering loyalty to the NPP, describing them as her favourite party. She emphasised that she would always support any party elected to lead the country but clarified that her allegiance remains firmly with the NPP.

She also addressed critics who suggested she insult former President Nana Akufo-Addo after his exit from office. She dismissed these calls, stating:

It is not sensible to insult the elderly, as such actions have serious consequences.