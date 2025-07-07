6 cracking businesses you can run at your workplace

Let's face it, in Ghana today, the cost of living seems to be doing its own relentless sprint. While our main jobs keep the lights on, many of us are constantly looking for clever ways to earn a bit extra, to top up the coffers, or simply to feel a bit more financially robust. And guess what? Sometimes, the perfect opportunity is right under our noses, or rather, right in our office.

The Ghanaian entrepreneurial spirit is legendary, and it’s no surprise that a good many folks are quietly running neat little side businesses right from their workplaces. The key? Making it super convenient for your colleagues, offering something they genuinely need or crave, and doing it all with a professional touch that doesn't disrupt the day job. So, if you're keen to turn a bit of initiative into extra cedis, let's have a natter about six brilliant side hustles you can start at your desk.

1. Home-Baked Treats & Sweet Delights

Who can resist a freshly baked treat or a familiar local sweet during the mid-morning slump? This is where homemade goodies truly shine. Think perfectly moist cupcakes, irresistible Ghanaian doughnuts like bofrot, sweet koose, or even those addictive local toffees or polished peanuts. You can take orders the day before or bring in a small, appealing selection to sell directly.

The demand for a quick, delicious pick-me-up is universal, and your colleagues will be chuffed to have easy access to something tasty without leaving the office. Just ensure your prices are fair and your baking is top-notch!

2. Mobile Money (MoMo) Agent Services

In Ghana, Mobile Money is the pulse of our digital economy, and everyone needs it. Setting yourself up as a discreet MoMo agent within your workplace can be an absolute goldmine. Colleagues often need to send money, buy airtime, or pay bills but don't want to leave the office or queue at a busy vendor.

You offer unparalleled convenience. This requires a bit of initial setup with a mobile network provider, but once you're an accredited agent, your commission earnings can add up quickly, especially in a busy office environment. It’s a service of genuine high demand.

3. Quick Snacks & Refreshments

The 10 AM hunger pangs or the afternoon dip are real, and not everyone has time to dash out for a bite. This is where pre-packaged snacks and refreshing drinks come in. Consider buying popular items in bulk – bottled water, fruit juices, biscuits, small bags of chips, or even fresh, pre-cut fruit portions. Keep them neatly stored and easily accessible.

The convenience of grabbing a cold drink or a quick snack without disrupting workflow is a massive draw. You're solving a daily problem for your colleagues!

4. Essential Stationery & Office Supplies

It's astonishing how often a pen goes missing, a stapler runs out of staples, or someone suddenly needs a fresh notepad. Office stationery, while seemingly mundane, is a perpetual need. You could stock up on common items like good quality pens, small notepads, sticky notes, paper clips, and even printer paper (if the office budget doesn't cover personal use).

Colleagues will be grateful to avoid an unplanned trip to the local stationery shop, making you their go-to person for those crucial office bits and bobs.

5. Small Tech Accessories

In our digital age, technology never sleeps, and neither do its accessory needs. Think about those little items that always seem to go missing or break: earphones, USB pen drives, phone chargers, or even power banks.

These are items of immediate necessity when they fail, and having them readily available at the desk is incredibly convenient. You can offer a small selection of quality accessories bought at wholesale prices, providing a quick fix for tech woes and earning a tidy profit.

6. "Small Chops" & Lunchtime Orders

This one requires a bit more coordination but can be incredibly lucrative, especially around office events, birthdays, or just regular lunch breaks. Become the reliable go-between for "small chops" – samosas, spring rolls, mini sausage rolls, puff puff – or even organise bulk orders for popular lunch dishes from a reliable vendor. You take the orders, collect payment, coordinate delivery, and charge a small service fee per person. It takes the hassle out of office catering and lunch planning for everyone else, making you the office's culinary hero.

Now, while these ideas are cracking, remember a few crucial points for success:

Discretion is Key: Don't let your side hustle overshadow your main job. Keep transactions quick, quiet, and out of sight of management if it's not explicitly approved.

Quality & Reliability: Your products or services must be top-notch. Word-of-mouth is everything in the office!

Professionalism: Maintain your work ethic. Your side hustle should never interfere with your core duties or become a distraction for others.

Company Policy: Always be mindful of your company's rules on internal selling or personal business on premises. It's always best to be discreet or, if appropriate, seek approval.