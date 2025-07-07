These 6 schools will allow you to study abroad and bring your family along

The dream of studying abroad is a powerful one, offering unparalleled academic opportunities, cultural immersion, and personal growth. For many, however, this dream comes with a significant dilemma: how to pursue it without leaving behind the very people who make life meaningful – their family. The good news is that an increasing number of countries are recognising the needs of international students with dependents, making it possible to embark on this life-changing journey with your spouse and children by your side.

Packing up your life and moving to a new country is a monumental task, let alone doing it with a family in tow. But the benefits can be immense, not just for your education and career, but for your children's global perspective and your family's bond. It's an adventure for everyone involved!

Here are six leading nations that offer compelling options for international students looking to study abroad and bring their nearest and dearest along for the ride.

1. Australia

Australia is a hugely popular destination for international students, known for its world-class universities, high quality of life, and stunning natural beauty. For those with families, the land Down Under offers a welcoming pathway.

The Nitty-Gritty: As a primary Student (subclass 500) visa holder, you can include your spouse or de facto partner and any dependent children under the age of 18 (or under 25 if financially dependent and studying full-time in Australia) on your visa application. It's crucial to list all dependents even if they don't plan to join you immediately, as it simplifies their ability to come later. You'll need to provide robust proof of your relationship (marriage certificates, shared finances for partners, birth certificates for children).

A significant financial commitment is required, demonstrating sufficient funds for yourself and each family member for living expenses, course fees, and, importantly, school fees for children aged 5-18 (which must be paid for and enrolment secured before visa application). All family members must also have Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the entire duration of their stay.

READ ALSO:

2. Canada

Canada has rapidly become a top choice for international students, celebrated for its high academic standards, diverse culture, and welcoming immigration policies. The pathways for family members are notably comprehensive.

The Nitty-Gritty: If you are approved for a study permit, your spouse or common-law partner can apply for a Spousal Open Work Permit, allowing them to work full-time for any employer for the duration of your study permit. Dependent children (under 22, or over 22 if financially dependent due to a condition) can also be issued a visa to accompany you, aligning with your study permit's validity.

What's more, international students can even extend invitations for their parent(s) to join them via a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) or eTA, though this is a separate application process. Strong proof of funds for everyone is essential, alongside relationship documents and, for the primary student, a letter of acceptance from a Designated Learning Institution (DLI).

3. Germany

For those seeking high-quality, often tuition-free (at public universities for doctoral degrees or even master's in some states), education in a vibrant European setting, Germany stands out. Its approach to family reunification is structured and clear.

The Nitty-Gritty: If you hold a German student residence permit and your course lasts for at least one year, your spouse can typically apply for a Family Reunion Visa. They will need to be at least 18 years old, and your marriage must have been registered before you obtained your German student visa.

While language proficiency (often A1 German) might be required for the spouse, the primary student needs to demonstrate sufficient funds to cover living costs for both themselves and their partner without reliance on public funds. Proof of adequate accommodation for two is also a must. Dependent children under 18 can generally also be included in the family reunification process.

4. New Zealand

Known for its stunning landscapes, friendly locals, and excellent education system, New Zealand offers a supportive environment for international students and their families.

The Nitty-Gritty: As a student visa holder, you can typically support visitor visas for your partner and children. More significantly, if you are studying for a Master's or Doctoral degree (Level 9 or 10 qualification), you may be able to support a work visa for your partner and student visas for your dependent children.

This allows your partner to work, and your children to attend school. For other qualification levels, your family might initially come on visitor visas, with the possibility of your partner applying for a work visa if your qualification is on New Zealand's Green List or other specified lists. Robust evidence of your genuine relationship and sufficient financial support for everyone is key.

5. Finland

A leader in education and famous for its high living standards and stunning natural beauty, Finland welcomes international students, with clear provisions for family members.

If you are granted a student residence permit in Finland, your close family members can apply for a residence permit on the basis of family ties. Eligible family members typically include your spouse, registered partner, cohabiting partner, and unmarried children under 18 years of age. It's generally required that the first residence permit application for family members is submitted from outside Finland.

The key requirements involve demonstrating that the primary student (sponsor) has a valid residence permit or is applying for one simultaneously, and that you intend to lead a family life together in Finland. Sufficient financial means to support the entire family without public funds is a crucial prerequisite.

6. United Kingdom

A perennial favourite for international students, the UK boasts world-renowned universities and a rich cultural heritage. Recent changes have refined the eligibility for bringing family members, but it remains a viable option for many.

Under the Student route visa, you can bring your partner (spouse, civil partner, or unmarried partner) and children (under 18 years old and unmarried) with you as 'dependants' only if you are:

A government-sponsored student on a course lasting longer than six months.

A full-time student on a postgraduate level course (RQF level 7 or above) that lasts nine months or longer.

You'll need to provide clear evidence of your relationship (e.g., marriage certificates, birth certificates) and demonstrate that each dependant has a certain amount of money available to them for living expenses, in addition to your own funds. The UK immigration system places a strong emphasis on proving the genuineness and subsistence of your relationship.

ALSO READ: questions you should ask before sleeping with someone