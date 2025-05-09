5 ways to start a side hustle in Ghana without quitting your 9–5

In Ghana’s dynamic economy, starting a side hustle is a strategic way to boost your income without leaving your full-time job. Whether you're aiming to build wealth, fund a passion project, or achieve financial independence.

Here are five practical side hustles you can start today—each tailored to the Ghanaian context and manageable alongside your 9–5.

1. Freelance Writing and Copywriting

If you have a flair for writing, freelance copywriting offers a flexible avenue to earn additional income. Businesses worldwide seek skilled writers to create compelling content for websites, blogs, marketing materials, and more.

With just a laptop and internet connection, you can start offering your services on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr. Beginners can learn the basics through free resources on YouTube or affordable courses on Udemy. As you build your portfolio, you can command higher rates, potentially earning between GHS 10,000 and GHS 26,000 monthly .

2. Selling Thrifted or Customised Clothing

Fashion is a thriving industry in Ghana. You can tap into this market by selling thrifted clothing or offering customised pieces. Markets like Kantamanto in Accra and Kejetia in Kumasi are prime locations to source high-quality second-hand items at affordable prices that you can buy on weekends.

Adding creative touches, such as embroidery or tie-dye, can make the pieces unique and appealing. Utilise social media platforms like Instagram to build an online store and attract customers .(YouTube)

3. Becoming a Mobile Money (MoMo) Agent

Mobile money services are integral to Ghana’s financial ecosystem. Setting up a small kiosk to offer cash transfers, withdrawals, and bill payment services is a straightforward business that caters to local communities' needs after work can help you earn some money. You can also employ someone to handle the transactions for you and pay them a token at the end of the month.

With basic financial literacy and excellent customer service skills, you can earn commissions from transactions while providing an essential service.

4. Online Tutoring

If you're skilled in a specific subject, online tutoring is an excellent way to earn money. Use platforms like Teach Me or Tutor.ng to connect with students locally and internationally, or advertise your services on social media.

Online tutoring offers flexibility, allowing you to set your own schedule and rates.

5. Ride-Hailing or Delivery Services

If you own a vehicle or motorbike, consider joining ride-hailing platforms like Bolt or Uber. These services allow you to work flexible hours, making it easy to fit into your existing schedule. Alternatively, you can start a delivery business, catering to the growing demand for food and package delivery in cities like Accra and Kumasi.