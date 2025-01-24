Diana Asamoah brags about her beauty, says 'I've never bathed twice one day in my life'

Ghanaian gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, renowned for numerous gospel classics, recently revealed her unique bathing routine during a radio interview.

The controversial personality disclosed, "Since birth, I have never bathed twice in one day." While bathing twice daily is a common practice for many in Africa, owing to the hot climate and physically demanding daily routines, Diana Asamoah explained her preference for bathing once daily. Despite the unconventional habit, she noted that her skin remains radiant and healthy.

She elaborated during the interview:

If I was bathing twice daily, Ghanaians wouldn’t be able to see my colour. Since I was born, I've never bathed twice in one day. I'm saying it to the glory of God. The truth is one. I can’t preach what I don’t do. Even when I don’t go to work at dawn, I try to bathe. Else, I may not bathe until the next day.

Diana Asamoah’s comments have sparked discussions about personal hygiene practices, with dermatologists often warning against excessive bathing as it can lead to reduced skin hydration.

In addition to her revelations about her routine, the Ma Bo Wo Din hitmaker has encouraged fans to refine their English skills ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Stepping Stone. The album marks a significant departure from her traditional Twi-language releases, as it will predominantly feature songs in English.

This bold move has generated mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing both amusement and curiosity about how the gospel singer, who is not widely regarded for her fluency in English, plans to execute the ambitious project.