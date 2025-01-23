Diana Asamoah tells fans to polish their English for her upcoming album

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has encouraged her fans to refine their English skills in preparation for her upcoming album, Stepping Stone. The album marks a significant shift for the artist, as it will predominantly feature songs in English—a departure from her usual Twi-language releases.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users expressing both amusement and curiosity about how the gospel star, who is not known for her fluency in English, plans to deliver this ambitious project.

Diana Asamoah’s career began in the mid-1990s when she partnered with Rev. Simon Yaw Boamah in Kumasi to release her first album, Wo na Mani Agyina Wo. Her breakthrough came when Mr. Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music Productions offered his support. Since then, she has released nine albums, including Mabo Wo Din, dedicated to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Pentecost Gya, which dominated the charts for months. Other notable works include Gospel Old Tunes 2, Madanse Die, Pentecost Soree Nwom, and Tetelesta, which remains a staple in Ghanaian gospel music.

Diana Asamoah has achieved significant milestones, including organising the first African worship concert in Italy and winning prestigious awards in both Italy and Belgium for her contributions to gospel music. She was named Best Gospel Artist in Ghana in 2006 and 2008 and made history by launching an album with prominent dignitaries, including parliamentarians, in attendance.

The singer’s bold venture into English gospel music has drawn attention and sparked lively commentary on social media.

Here’s what some users had to say:

@Dzid3fo_Kl3: "For the fact that this woman is always given the mic to continue spewing nonsense really validates Ghana’s low IQ rank by researchers."

@julysveri90s: "I don’t want to laugh, but we’re ready."

@EgAntiq: "We are contributing to her, and we can help her get golden English before composing those tracks."

@HammonJoshua20: "I love her confidence! Let's see how this turns out."