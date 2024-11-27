Many men are lined up waiting for me to accept their proposals – Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Asamoah has openly addressed her critics, declaring that, contrary to popular belief, she has numerous suitors vying for her hand in marriage.

According to her, "My suitors are many, and they are lined up in a long queue, waiting for my approval to marry me. I have never been married, nor have I ever given birth. You people think because of my flat backside, I don’t have suitors. You should see the calibre of men who are proposing to me. I am just waiting for approval from God to finally accept the proposal of one of my many suitors, get married, and finally have kids."

Diana Asamoah emphasised her desire to marry someone approved by God, stating that marriage is a priority for her. She added that as soon as she receives divine confirmation, she will invite her family and friends to celebrate her wedding.

Earlier this year, Diana Asamoah revealed that she is still waiting on God’s guidance to get married.

Speaking with Empress Gifty on U-Cook on UTV, she explained that she is waiting for God's permission before entering into a relationship leading to marriage. Diana Asamoah added that a lot of men have approached her, including men of God, but she has always turned them away because God doesn't approve of them as the one for her.

I have met a lot of men including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them. I will get married and have children at God's appointed time.