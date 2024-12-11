Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has called on Ghanaians, especially members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to trust in God following the party's loss in the 2024 general elections.
Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah remained resolute in her faith despite the defeat and encouraged others to do the same.
If you win or lose the election, try as much as possible to put your trust in God. By His grace, nothing will shake us because it’s still possible, and it’s still NPP. All I want to tell you this morning is to put your trust in God. Anytime I lost, I became stronger because I knew that God is not a one-way being
The gospel musician also advised members of the victorious National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work hard and avoid complacency.
I also want to tell those whose party is in power to put their hope in Christ and work hard. If you put all your trust in your party, you will remain inactive, and before you know it, you’ll find yourself in opposition
She emphasised that God's grace, rather than political power, determines true favour and success.
"A government can be in power, but without the grace of God, you won’t receive the favour of men. However, when God’s favour is upon you, you will receive His mercy. As long as we are alive, we will eat from both sides," Diana Asamoah concluded.