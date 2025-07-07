President Mahama sings Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ song word for word (Video)

As Ghana’s two biggest teams Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko battled it out on the pitch to be crowned 2025 President’s Cup winners, the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed a rare performance by President John Mahama.

The President was in attendance as the Porcupine Warriors staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Phobians 2-1. The Accra-based club took the lead in the 23rd minute via Hamza Issah, who capitalised on a blunder by goalkeeper Mohammed Camara to score from close range.

Didi Dramani’s side managed to hold on to their one-goal lead into recess. But after the break, Karim Zito’s men came back strong as they pushed to restore parity.

That was rewarded when Peter Acquah Amidu’s 51st-minute cross led to an own goal by Konadu Yiadom. Hearts of Oak's momentary loss of concentration proved fatal with Kotoko taking the lead in the next minute.

Kwame Opoku scored the winner, and although, Hearts of Oak had a golden opportunity to equalise from a penalty, Emmanuel Amankwah’s spot kick was saved.

The Accra Sports Stadium erupted in jubilation when President Mahama stepped down to hand the trophy to Kotoko.

President Mahama jams to Shatta Wale's performance

However, despite the dramatic display on Sunday night, it is a video of President Mahama jamming to Shatta Wale’s performance that has got social media buzzing.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Shatta Wale and President John Mahama

The dancehall superstar delivered an energetic performance to the crowd and did not leave the stage without dropping his monster hit record “Mahama Paper.”

Seated in the VVIP stands alongside Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, Mahama sang the eponymous song word for word in excitement.

Comments on the video shared by Pulse Ghana are dominated by laughing emojis as netizens express shock at the President’s rare performance.