Anti-LGBTQ bill will be reintroduced in 9th Parliament – Sam George vows

The Minister-nominee for Communications, Digitalisation, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill in the 9th Parliament.

According to him, the passage of the bill is pivotal in protecting the innocence of children in the country, disclosing his resolve to reintroduce the bill into the House.

The minister-designate was responding to questions from the former Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, when he appeared before the Appointments Committee for his vetting on Thursday, 30th January 2025.

In his response, Sam George acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama’s position on the bill, noting ongoing stakeholder engagements regarding its reintroduction following its expiration after former President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

He stated:

My position is that the bill is a critical part of our national life. Ghanaian family values, our children's innocence must be protected. In this ninth Parliament, that bill will be reintroduced either as a private member's bill or as a government's bill. I will work with the government if it's the government's bill.

He further emphasised:

If it's not and it's my bill, I will bring it back again. Because my chiefs seated here, the chiefs from Ningo and Prampram, supported me in bringing that bill in the eighth Parliament. They've asked me to reintroduce it in the ninth Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill. According to him, such practices are alien to Ghanaian family values and culture, stating that he "would rather lose his life than accept these practices."