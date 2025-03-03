The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s recent comments accusing the previous administration of mismanaging the energy sector.

At a press conference on Monday, 3rd March, titled the “True State of the Nation Address,” the NPP argued that President Mahama’s claim of having resolved the country’s power crisis, commonly known as dumsor, before the end of his first term in 2016 was misleading.

Addressing the media, Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, stated that the power sector was better managed under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, which significantly reduced the sector’s debt.

He asserted:

Mr President, you did not fix dumsor as you claimed in your address, unlike your predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo, who kept the lights on.

Dr Amin further accused the current administration of leading the country back into an era of erratic power supply, stating:

Ghanaians recall, with fear and anxiety, the devastating impact this could have on their livelihoods and businesses—particularly small businesses such as hair salons, welders, dressmakers, and others who rely on electricity for their daily income.

Many people and businesses are already feeling the pinch of the current dumsor. We have also seen the return of generators in shops, clinics, and at social events.

The NPP called on the government to introduce a load-shedding timetable to help businesses plan and minimise losses.

Additionally, the party criticised the government for its controversial decision to reverse last-minute recruitment and appointments made by the previous administration after 7th December 2024.