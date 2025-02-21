Amin Adams fires back at Pres. Mahama over 'criminally-handled economy' comment

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has responded to President John Mahama’s accusation that former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration criminally mismanaged the Ghanaian economy.

Addressing members of the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on Thursday, 20th February, President Mahama strongly criticised the previous administration, claiming it recklessly handled the economy and left it in a dire state, describing the country as a “crime scene.”

In a Facebook post responding to these remarks, Dr Amin Adam questioned the basis of Mahama’s claims, noting that the previous administration had implemented higher percentage increases in base pay compared to the newly agreed 10% increment under the current government.

He asked:

How could an economy described as ‘criminally mishandled’ afford to increase base pay for public sector workers by 30% in 2023; 23% from January to June 2024; and 25% from July to December 2024, while still maintaining decent fiscal deficits?

He further added:

What has changed between December 2024 and February 2025 that has suddenly plunged the economy into crisis, making it unable to afford a base pay adjustment above 10%?

His response comes amid an ongoing debate between the current and former administrations over the state of the economy. While officials from the previous government argue that the economy was well managed, the current NDC government insists it was severely mismanaged.

Meanwhile, the National Tripartite Committee has agreed to increase both the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) and Base Pay for 2025.