Good news for workers as gov't increases national daily minimum wage and base pay

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC), in accordance with Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), has finalised its negotiations on the determination of the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) and the Base Pay increment for 2025.

According to a communiqué issued following its meeting on Thursday, 20th February, in Accra, the committee agreed to increase the 2025 minimum wage by 10% from the previous year. This represents an increase from GH₵18.15 to GH₵19.97, effective 1st March 2025.

The statement noted that the agreement on the increment took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, business sustainability, and the desirability of attaining a higher level of employment.

The NTC therefore issued a strong directive to all establishments to comply with the new wage structure by the stipulated date, cautioning:

Any establishment, institution, or organisation that flouts the 2025 NDMW shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

The committee further recommended that the 2025 NDMW should be tax-exempt.

The latest increment means that employees will earn a minimum of GH₵599.10 over a 30-day period.

Similarly, the government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement to increase Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) by 10% across the board, from January 2025 to December 2025.

The agreement was reached between: