National Tripartite Committee commences 2025 minimum wage negotiations

The National Tripartite Committee officially commenced negotiations on Monday, 3rd February, for the determination of the 2025 minimum wage, in accordance with Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).
Following the conclusion of the minimum wage discussions, the committee will proceed to negotiate the base pay for public sector workers.
In a statement dated Tuesday, 4th February, Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, urged the committee to expedite the negotiation process. He stated:
Given that negotiations for both the minimum wage and the base pay for the 2025 financial year are behind schedule—as they were expected to be completed by the end of April 2024, per the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act—Government is calling on social partners (government, employers, organised labour) to work expeditiously to complete the negotiations in time to inform the 2025 Budget.
The current minimum wage in Ghana stands at GHS18.15, following a determination by the committee on 13th November 2023 in Accra. This marked a 22% increase over the 2023 minimum wage.
Composition of the National Tripartite Committee
The National Tripartite Committee comprises:
Five representatives of the Government
Five representatives of employers’ organisations
Five representatives of organised labour
Meetings of the National Tripartite Committee
The committee meets at times and locations determined by its members but must convene at least once every three months.
The quorum for a meeting is nine members, with at least two representatives each from the government, organised labour, and employers’ organisations.
The committee may invite interest groups to attend its meetings.
The committee regulates its own proceedings, except as otherwise provided by law.