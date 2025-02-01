GNA and ISD to be merged – Kwakye Ofosu indicates

Minister of State-Designate, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed plans for a major overhaul of the government’s communication structure, proposing a merger between the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Information Services Department (ISD).
Speaking during his vetting on Friday, January 31, Kwakye Ofosu highlighted the need for a modernised approach to government communication. He pointed out that traditional methods used by the ISD have become obsolete and no longer serve their intended purpose.
What has become clear is that the approaches that have been adopted over the period are no longer fit for purpose. The ISD used to have cinema vans and now nobody will show up if you brought a cinema van to their community.
He emphasised that technological advancements demand a shift in strategy to ensure effective information dissemination.
According to Kwakye Ofosu, President John Dramani Mahama envisions a consolidated Government Communication Office that will integrate the ISD and GNA to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery.
So, Mr President has a vision of transforming the ISD and GNA, by merging them into the Government Communication Office so that they will be able to deliver much better services at a more efficient rate.
The proposed merger would be a strategic move to streamline government communication, aligning it with the digital era while improving public engagement.