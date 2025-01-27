‘Sports is dead in this country' – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State-designate for Government Communications, has lamented the dismal state of sports in Ghana, declaring it "dead."

Speaking candidly about the challenges plaguing Ghanaian sports, Ofosu Kwakye highlighted the abysmal performances of national teams, particularly the Black Stars, and Ghanaians' declining interest in the game.

The Black Stars, once a source of immense national pride, have struggled to meet expectations. The four-time African champion team recently finished bottom of Group F and failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This poor performance has disheartened fans, further diminishing their enthusiasm for the sport.

Expressing his frustration on TV3, Ofosu Kwakye pointed out the disconnect between fans and local football clubs, such as Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Despite being historic giants in the Ghana Premier League, their current state leaves much to be desired.

These days, I claim I support Hearts of Oak, but I don't even know one player from the club, nor do I know one player from Asante Kotoko.

Sports is essentially dead in this country, and even rekindling public interest to support national teams has become difficult.

The decline in Ghanaian sports has been attributed to several factors, including poor management, inadequate funding, and the lack of a structured development approach.

The way forward

Ofosu Kwakye stressed the urgent need for collaborative efforts to revive the sector. He called on the government and the GFA to prioritise sustainable solutions to the persistent challenges facing sports in the country.