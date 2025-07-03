Truth behind top African player's arrest at Paris airport finally revealed

Algerian midfielder Youcef Belaïli's arrest at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday has been cleared up after new details emerged about what really happened during his flight from New York.

The 32-year-old Espérance striker was initially reported to have been detained for refusing to wear his seatbelt and causing trouble on the plane. However, the full story paints a very different picture of the incident that led to his arrest by French police.

Belaïli had been travelling back to Algeria after representing Espérance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he was one of his team's standout performers.

The striker scored the winning goal as the Tunisian side beat Los Angeles FC 1-0, helping his team compete admirably against some of the world's biggest clubs on the global stage.

The Real Story

New information from Algerian outlet DZ Foot reveals that Belaïli's arrest was actually connected to a dispute over his two-year-old son's seatbelt.

The incident began when the footballer had an argument with an Air France cabin crew member about the child's safety restraint during the flight.

What started as a disagreement about his toddler's seatbelt quickly escalated into a more serious confrontation. The situation became heated enough that police were called when the plane landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Both Belaïli and his brother were arrested and questioned by French authorities. However, Belaïli's father spoke to Algerian football television channel El Heddaf, insisting his son had done nothing wrong and was simply trying to look after his young child.

After talks involving officials from Espérance, Belaïli was released earlier today. His brother remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

This isn't the first time the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner has found himself in hot water. The talented midfielder was previously banned for several months after failing a drugs test, and his conduct has often attracted criticism throughout his career.

MUST READ: Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident just two weeks after his wedding