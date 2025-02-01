2025 AFCON match schedule revealed by CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the match schedule for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will take place across nine venues in six cities.

The tournament will kick off on 21 December 2025 with a Group A match between Morocco and Comoros at the newly-built Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, which has a capacity of 69,500 and will provide a grand setting for the opening game.

Rabat will host four match venues, while other host cities Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier will each have one venue.

The quarter-finals will be held at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, as well as in Tangier, Marrakech, and Agadir. The semi-finals are set to take place in Rabat and Tangier, with the third-place play-off scheduled for the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

In total, 52 matches will be played over 29 days, offering fans a thrilling display of African football’s skill and passion.

Group Pairings

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ghana will not be at the continental competition for the first time in 21 years after failing to qualify from Group F alongside Angola, Sudan, and Niger.