We will have our own True State of Nation Address – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to deliver its own True State of the Nation Address (SONA), following President John Dramani Mahama’s recent address.

In a statement signed by the party’s chairman, Stephen Ntim, the NPP cited what it described as inaccuracies in the President’s address as the reason for organising its own event, which is scheduled for 4 March 2025.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will deliver the True State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The event follows the State of the Nation Address (SONA) presented by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on February 27, 2025, which selectively omitted critical national issues and misrepresented the realities of Ghana’s current state.

The party outlined key issues it intends to address in its address, including the rise in illegal mining (galamsey), growing security concerns, and the employment crisis caused by the cancellation of public sector appointments made after 7 December.

In just a few weeks under his administration, alarming developments have surfaced, including: Deteriorating Power Supply: Ghanaians are experiencing worsening electricity instability, threatening businesses and livelihoods. Security Challenges: A noticeable decline in national security, particularly in the northern regions, has heightened concerns over public safety. Rising Illegal Mining (Galamsey) and Violence: The resurgence of illegal mining, accompanied by violent incidents in Obuasi, poses severe environmental and security risks. Employment Crisis: The government's mass cancellation of public sector recruitments and appointments has exacerbated unemployment, deepening economic uncertainty.

The NPP also criticised President Mahama’s administration, accusing it of national regression and heightening economic and security concerns. The party assured the public that its upcoming address would provide a factual and objective account of Ghana’s current state.

In light of this, the New Patriotic Party, through its leadership in Parliament, led by Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, will present the True State of the Nation Address to offer Ghanaians a factual and objective account of the nation's condition.