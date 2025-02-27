Mahama 'baako,' termination 'beberee'—Afenyo-Markin led minority cries in Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the minority Leader and member of parliament for Effutu, has strongly criticised President John Mahama for the widespread termination of contracts under his administration.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 26th February, Afenyo-Markin expressed concern over the dismissals, which he claimed have dominated Mahama’s first 100 days in office.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the Mahama administration has been characterised by a wave of terminations, with little else to show for its early tenure.

In less than 100 days, all we have seen is 'sack them, sack them, dismissal, dismissal.

The minority leader further alleged that the youth in Accra are voicing their frustrations on the streets, blaming Mahama for the mass contract terminations.

On the streets of Accra today, the youth of the country are saying that Mahama "baako" terminations "bebeere"

Afenyo-Markin remarked, using the phrases "Mahama baako, termination beberee" (Mahama once, termination everywhere) to underscore his point.

His comments were met with chants of "sack them" from fellow minority MPs in Parliament, who rallied in support of their leader’s critique.

Energy sector on the brink of collapse

President Mahama, during his address, painted a grim picture of the energy sector, describing it as being on the verge of collapse due to unsustainable debt.

He revealed that the financial strain has led to independent power producers and fuel suppliers threatening to halt operations, which could worsen the already fragile situation.

Mr. Speaker, my administration inherited an energy sector on the brink of collapse. It was weighed down by unsustainable debt.

This unfortunate situation has led to many independent power producers and fuel suppliers threatening to cease their operations.

Mahama disclosed that despite the previous administration collecting over 45 billion cedis through the Energy Sector Recovery Levy over the past eight years, the sector was left with a debt of 70 billion cedis as of December 2024.

This revelation has raised serious concerns about the management of funds and the financial health of state-owned enterprises in the energy sector.

Despite collecting over 45 billion cedis in energy sector levies over the last eight years, the outgone administration has left the Ghanaian people with an energy sector burdened with a staggering debt of 70 billion cedis as of December 2024