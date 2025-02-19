I’ll sue Ablakwa, ORAL team if my name appears in their report – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has threatened legal action against Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other members of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team if his name or any of his properties appear in their report.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the committee, accusing them of insincerity and alleging that they spied on his properties using drones without his permission.

They thought it was state land, and because I share a wall or there's a common boundary between my property and the police academy, they assumed it was police academy property that I had illegally acquired. Unfortunately for them, that was not the case.

He accused the current administration of witch-hunting political opponents and vowed to seek legal redress if his name appears in the report. He stated:

If I see anything inconsistent with the law, I'll sue them. I'll sue their individual personalities for the law to remedy the situation. If you win power, you don’t use that power to dislodge another person.

Meanwhile, the ORAL committee submitted its report to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, 10th February 2025, at Jubilee House. The report details cases of corruption involving public officials, particularly under the former government, as part of efforts to combat the menace.

The five-member committee, chaired by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, includes former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.