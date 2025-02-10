The five-member Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee has submitted its report to President John Mahama, detailing corruption cases uncovered during its 53-day investigation.

The team, led by Chairman Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, officially presented the report to the President on Monday, 10th February 2025. In his speech, Mr Ablakwa defended the legitimacy of the committee's work, dismissing critics’ concerns over its legality.

He revealed that the committee received 2,417 cases, including 1,493 complaints via phone calls and 924 via email.

Additionally, he highlighted how the committee, with support from National Security, prevented the demolition of 50 bungalows that private developers had allegedly sought to seize illegally. Mr Ablakwa explained:

We were only meant to receive complaints, but as responsible, conscientious citizens, it would have been irresponsible to stand by while state properties were lost. We immediately alerted National Security, and they acted.

Breakdown of the ORAL Report

Total cases received – 2,417

Phone call complaints – 1,493

Email complaints – 924

Cases from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) – 44

Bungalows saved by ORAL – 50

Cases reviewed in detail – 36

Estimated financial recoveries from reviewed cases – $20.49 billion

Estimated recovery from looted lands – $702.8 million

Total potential recoveries – $21.19 billion

Government’s Response

Receiving the report, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to recovering misappropriated state funds. He announced that the report had been handed over to Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine for further action, assuring that all recovered funds would be returned to state coffers.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, includes former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.