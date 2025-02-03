‘I am ready for them’ – Ablakwa sends strong message to Afenyo-Markin’s minority caucus

MP for North Tongu and Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has issued a stern message to the NPP minority caucus in Parliament, expressing his readiness for a second round of vetting.

According to him, he remains unfazed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s request for him to reappear before the Appointments Committee.

Mr Ablakwa faced over six hours of questioning on Friday, 31st January, during his initial vetting, with a significant focus on his anti-corruption advocacy.

In a social media post, he accused the minority of orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish his integrity.

They had every opportunity when I appeared before them for vetting, but they chose to run away. They had every opportunity when they were in power for eight years to have me prosecuted, but they failed because there was nothing they could find.

He further declared his willingness to face the committee again, stating:

Now they have resorted to desperate smear press conferences and infantile fabrications. If they want a second round of vetting, I am ready for them.

The lawmaker also defended his anti-corruption efforts, saying:

It is not a crime for a Member of Parliament to patriotically and diligently seek the protection of public resources and state assets, pursuant to our constitutional mandate of oversight. Those on the side of truth and justice can never be intimidated.

Ablakwa concluded by reaffirming his support for President John Mahama and his new ministerial role.

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner and member of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, has dismissed claims that the team used drones to spy on the properties of the Minority Leader.

According to him, the allegations are baseless and unsubstantiated, urging the general public to disregard such remarks.