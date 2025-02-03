Afenyo-Markin accuses Ablakwa and ORAL team of allegedly spying on his properties

Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has alleged that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, chaired by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, spied on his properties in Winneba.

According to him, the committee allegedly used drones to encroach on his beachfront and other properties in the area, which had been spotted multiple times by his employees.

The allegation comes after Ablakwa revealed during his vetting by the Appointments Committee on 31st January that the Minority Leader was granted a 99-year lease of land in Winneba on 22nd March 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Mr Afenyo-Markin disclosed that he had shown goodwill ahead of the vetting, urging concessions on previous statements to ensure a smooth process. However, his advice was ignored.

Before his vetting, ask Ablakwa whether we didn’t sit as brothers. I said, ‘Sammy, there were things that you went overboard with. I think if you make concessions, we’ll be fine.'

He went on to allege:

Meanwhile, I was aware that these ORAL guys had been flying drones in Winneba over my property. I kept quiet. I managed it. They went to my beachfront property, mounted a drone, and flew it from the community centre near the ‘nshorna.’

My boy saw it. I told them to ignore it. When government changes, people do all sorts of things. They went to my white house, the one at the veterinary area, checking the property. In Abelemkpe, they went there as well. You’ll be there, and you’ll be seeing drones in the morning.

The Effutu MP questioned:

What business does the Minority desk have with drones? Meanwhile, I’ve lived in my residence for over 20 years.

The five-member ORAL team was appointed by President Mahama on 18th December 2024, ahead of his official inauguration. The team is tasked with gathering information on suspected corruption cases in preparation for the implementation of ORAL.