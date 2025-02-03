4 popular Ghanaian politician siblings who support different parties

Ghana’s political landscape is one of the most competitive in Africa, with fierce rivalry between the two dominant parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This intense political divide is not only evident in election battles and parliamentary debates but also within families, where blood relations don’t always translate into shared political beliefs.

While some siblings rally behind the same party, others find themselves on opposite sides, championing different ideologies and policies. Here, we take a look at four popular Ghanaian politician siblings who have defied family ties to stand on different political fronts.

1. The Ayariga Brothers

Born to Frank Asumah Abdulai Ayariga, Hassan Ayariga and Mahama Ayariga are among Ghana’s most well-known politicians with differing political affiliations. Their father, Frank Ayariga, was the first Member of Parliament for Bawku during the Third Republic of Ghana.

Currently, Hassan Ayariga is the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) and recently contested the 2024 Presidential election on the party’s ticket. In contrast, his younger brother, Mahama Ayariga, is the current Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and serves as the Majority Leader in the 9th Parliament.

2. The Ramadans

Born to Ahmed Ramadan, former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mohammed Adamu Ramadan and Samira Bawumia epitomise the uniqueness of Ghanaian politics.

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Adenta in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the NDC. On the other hand, Samira Bawumia is the immediate past Second Lady of Ghana, married to former Vice President and NPP leader, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

3. The Abanga Twins

An even more intriguing case is that of the Abanga twins, whose separate political affiliations continue to amaze Ghanaians.

Alhassan Yakubu Abanga serves as the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), while his brother, Fuseini Yakubu Abanga, contested the Aowin Constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Ahead of the 2024 election, Alhassan Yakubu was seen openly campaigning against his twin brother, sparking mixed reactions.

4. The Jinapor Brothers

Arguably the most famous politician siblings in Ghana, John and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor continue to rise through the country’s political ranks.

John Jinapor is the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency on the ticket of the NDC, while his younger brother, Samuel Jinapor, represents Damongo Constituency under the NPP. Both have served in ministerial positions—John Jinapor is the current Minister for Energy and Green Transition, while Samuel Jinapor was the immediate past Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

These sibling rivalries reflect Ghana’s dynamic and competitive political atmosphere, where family ties often take a back seat to political ideologies.

Conclusion