President Mahama swears in first batch of six Ministers of State

The newly sworn-in ministers include: Minister for Finance: Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

Minister of Energy and Green Transition: John Abdulai Jinapor

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice: Dr Dominic Ayine

Minister of Roads and Highways: Kwame Governs Agbodza

Minister of Food and Agriculture: Eric Opoku

Minister of Education: Haruna Iddrisu

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 22nd January, and was attended by Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Presidential Adviser & Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari, other high-ranking government officials, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The event began with the ministers taking the Oath of Allegiance, followed by the Oath of Secrecy and the signing of the Oath Book, all administered by President Mahama.

In his address, President Mahama acknowledged the daunting tasks ahead for the ministers, given the challenges inherited from the previous administration.

However, he expressed confidence in his administration’s ability to tackle these issues, citing significant measures already implemented to address power outages and food shortages in senior high schools.

Through determined efforts, I can report that we have now averted the looming threat of power outages and have begun delivering fuel to the thermal plants in the east ahead of the shutdown of the West African gas pipeline.

Similarly, timely interventions have been necessary in areas such as education, where an acute food shortage was a major problem when schools reopened on the 3rd of January. We have implemented short-term measures to ensure our children have adequate food to continue their learning.