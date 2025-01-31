Coalition Against Galamsey petitions Speaker, 2 others to investigate Aowin MP

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to urgently investigate the MP for Aowin, Oscar Larbi.

The request follows allegations of his involvement in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve. These accusations were made by some members of the Aowin Traditional Council during a press conference on 27 January.

However, the lawmaker has vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated attempts to tarnish his integrity.

In a petition shared with Pulse News, the Coalition Against Galamsey highlighted the seriousness of the claims, stating that if proven, they would constitute major violations of Ghana’s mining laws, including the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

The petition dated 30th January, signed by Convener Engineer Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, stressed the need for a bipartisan inquiry, arguing that a failure to investigate could undermine public confidence in the President.

Illegal mining has become an existential threat to Ghana, leading to severe environmental degradation, the destruction of critical water bodies, food insecurity, and significant health risks due to mercury and cyanide contamination.

The coalition has, therefore, outlined the following demands for the Speaker of Parliament:

Initiating a Bipartisan Inquiry to determine the validity of the allegations and ensure full transparency and accountability.

Recommending Parliamentary Sanctions if the Honourable Member is found culpable.

Supporting Law Enforcement Investigations by providing full cooperation to the Ghana Police Service and other relevant institutions.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has declared that no member of his government is allowed to engage in any form of small-scale or illegal mining, warning that violators will face severe consequences.