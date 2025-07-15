Jeremy Doku wows locals with fancy tricks on dusty Madina pitch in Ghana (Video)

Jeremy Doku has travelled back to his family's homeland of Ghana for a touching visit to Madina, where he's been giving back to the community that means so much to his heritage.

The 23-year-old Manchester City player was born to Ghanaian parents and recently jetted in for a brief but special stay.

On Monday, the winger popped round to his family's house, catching up with relatives and old neighbours. The trip wasn't just about visiting family though. Doku set up his own football tournament called the Jeremy Doku Cup to encourage young local players and show them what's possible.

A video shared by 3Sports and sighted by Pulse Ghana shows Doku and his crew at Madina Astro Turf, where they watched the final match between Field Masters and GIS.

Jeremy Doku in Ghana

Later, he was also filmed playing football with locals on another dusty pitch in the community. The Belgium international was casually doing kick-about with a few local players. He was wearing a green vest while the other team donned orange ones for the friendly game.

Jeremy Doku tries fancy trick

In another video also sighted by Pulse Ghana, Doku tries to outwit his marker by trying a fancy football trick. He calmly executed a rainbow flick overhead an opposition before finding his teammate with a pass.

His mum and dad often come back to Ghana, and Doku has hinted he wants to make these visits a regular thing. He's keen to keep his community bonds strong and help local youngsters through football programmes.

While he plays for Belgium's national team, Doku has never forgotten his Ghanaian roots. He speaks perfect Twi, loves Ghanaian music and food, and says his heritage has made him the person he is today.