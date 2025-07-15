Ghana's Black Queens secure quarter-final spot against Algeria at WAFCON

Ghana's women's football team have earned their place in the last eight of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, setting up a quarter-final clash with Algeria.

The Black Queens made it through to the knockout rounds after finishing runners-up in Group C despite a rocky start to the tournament in Morocco.

Ghana's campaign got off to a disappointing beginning with a 2-0 loss to defending champions South Africa. The Queens then faced a gruelling battle against Mali, where despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, they could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Heading into their final group match against Tanzania, the Black Queens knew they had to win or face an early exit from the competition. Under manager Kim Lars Bjorkegren's guidance, the team delivered when it mattered most.

The Black Queens put in a brilliant display against Tanzania, cruising to a convincing 4-1 victory that sealed their progression to the quarter-finals. This convincing win ensured Ghana past the group stages to qualify for the quarter-finals of the WAFCON for the first time since 2016.

Speaking to CAF Media after the game, Black Queens coach Kim insisted that his team deserved to qualify. He said:

Ghana missed the knockout stages the last time that they played [in 2018 at home], and we have now made it past the group stages. The result is very important to us. We shall take it all in now because the players deserve this. They showed that they can stay true to our style and win.

Black Queens battle Algeria on Saturday

With all three points secured, Ghana finished second in Group C and booked their spot in the knockout stage.

The Black Queens will now face Algeria in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 19, as they look to continue their journey in the continental championship.