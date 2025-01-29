EPA orders immediate end to all 'galamsey' activities on water bodies

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has directed the immediate cessation of all illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, on water bodies across the country. The directive, issued in accordance with Sections 2 and 3b (ii) of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), applies to both small- and large-scale mining activities.

In a statement dated January 28, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, expressed concern over the daily destruction of water bodies caused by these activities.

She highlighted the severe health and environmental threats posed by galamsey and stressed the need for all mining operations to adhere strictly to regulations.

Recent reports and inspections have revealed the ongoing devastation caused by mining activities in and around our water bodies, a practice that poses significant risks to our ecosystems, public health, and future generations.

All mining activities must strictly comply with Ghana’s environmental laws, including obtaining the necessary permits and implementing sustainable mining practices that minimise environmental impacts.

Prof. Klutse further stated that the EPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST), the Minerals Commission, the Water Resources Commission, and relevant security agencies, will:

Seize equipment used in illegal mining operations in line with applicable laws.

Intensify surveillance and inspections of mining sites.

Prosecute individuals and organisations found violating environmental laws.

The EPA urged all Ghanaians to remain vigilant and report any illegal mining activities to the relevant authorities via the EPA hotline at 0506699466 / 0506694760.

The statement concluded with the EPA reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the country’s environment for present and future generations.

Meanwhile, Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has also reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating illegal mining and outlined measures to address the crisis.