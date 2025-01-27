Lands Minister-designate discloses how NDC gov’t will fight galamsey crisis

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, and outlined measures to address the crisis.
During his vetting on Monday, 27th January, Mr Buah acknowledged the devastating impact of galamsey on the nation’s lands, water bodies, environment, and livelihoods. He pledged that individuals involved in these illegal activities would be dealt with severely during his tenure, regardless of their political status or affiliations.
The minister-designate criticised the previous administration's failed efforts to address the menace, stressing the need for a different approach. He revealed that one of the primary measures would involve active community engagement in the fight against galamsey.
He stated:
We are going to start a very genuine and transparent approach by first making sure that the people in the areas where mining occurs understand that the destiny of their area is in their hands. The river bodies, the forests, they are the leaders of these areas.
Then we are going to give them that respect and empower them, working with them to give them the support. If we are going to sell community mining, we are going to put it together in cooperatives and make sure we create enclaves, proper enclaves.
He further elaborated:
We are going to work with the Mineral Commission, working with the Geological Survey, to have geological investigations to identify mineralised areas where we can now focus attention in groups.
In Ghana, galamsey refers to unregulated small-scale gold mining activities conducted without official permits. This practice has caused severe environmental degradation, with approximately 60% of rivers, including the Oda, Offin, Prah, and Densu, heavily polluted by mercury and cyanide.