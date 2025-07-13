Womanising, smoking, drinking in camp – Kotoko respond to allegations by ex-player

Asante Kotoko's Communication Director Safo Duku has hit back at shocking claims made by former midfielder Justice Blay about player behaviour at the club.

Blay caused a stir during a recent interview on Pure FM when he accused some Kotoko players of poor conduct, including stealing each other's girlfriends and drinking alcohol whilst in training camp.

Speaking on Kick Off on Luv FM, Duku expressed his disappointment with the explosive allegations, calling them completely unexpected given how well the club's relationship with Blay had ended. Duku said:

We think that the comments from our former player are very unfortunate, and it was least expected from him. After we had a very fruitful discussion and mutually terminated our contract, we thought that the dust had settled. And for him to have gone out there to make those comments is very unfortunate.

Asante Kotoko investigating claims

The lawyer-turned-communications chief revealed that Kotoko are now investigating the serious accusations and may release an official statement soon. He explained:

But as a club, we are also looking at the whole issue and we may come out officially. These are allegations that he has made. We are investigating the issues and then we will come out at the appropriate time.

Duku went on to outline the specific claims made by Blay during his controversial radio appearance.

Now, I mean, he levelled a number of allegations including drinking in camp, snatching each other's girlfriends and stuff like that.

Justice Blay apologises for damning allegations

The controversy has since taken a different turn, with Blay publicly apologising to his former teammates and the club's supporters after facing heavy criticism for his remarks.