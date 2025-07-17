We're engaging with Vybz Kartel - NSA boss confirms Accra Sports Stadium discussions

National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General has revealed that talks are underway with Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel about staging a major concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah confirmed the discussions amid growing buzz about a possible December show at the 40,000-capacity venue. The news has split opinion, with music fans excited but football supporters worried about damage to the pitch.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Ampofo Ankrah was careful with his words but confirmed contact had been made. He noted:

For Vybz Kartel, what I can say is that there has been engagement, there has been contact, and for now, that is all I can say.

The NSA chief stressed that the stadium offers more than just the football pitch for events. He explained:

The facility is not only the pitch; we have other amenities that can be used equitably.

Yesterday, Pulse Ghana reported that Kartel's team had approached the NSA about using the venue. If it goes ahead, it would be one of the biggest international concerts in Ghana this year.

Concerns over concert's impact on pitch

The Accra Sports Stadium has previously welcomed local music giants like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, proving it can handle major entertainment events. However, the track record for protecting playing surfaces during non-sporting events has been mixed.

Football fans' concerns aren't unfounded. The NSA has struggled in the past to properly protect pitches during concerts and other events. Poor use of pitch covers has left several venues damaged and unsuitable for matches.

The most recent example happened at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was banned from hosting top-level CAF. The venue still hasn't been cleared to stage such important fixtures.

Despite these worries, the prospect of bringing one of dancehall's biggest stars to Ghana has generated significant excitement among music lovers eager for world-class entertainment.

