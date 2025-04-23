Drinking, chasing teammates’ girlfriends - How Kotoko players allegedly ruined GPL chase

Asante Kotoko's hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League title this season may have been ruined not just by poor performances, but by shocking behaviour off the pitch.

According to Ghanaian football scout Ebenezer Sefa, indiscipline among the players has been a major issue behind the club’s struggles.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Sefa made serious claims about the players' lifestyle choices, saying:

There is indiscipline in the Asante Kotoko squad. Players are drinking and chasing each other's girlfriends.

This revelation comes just days after the club sacked head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who had been under pressure following a string of bad results.

Kotoko, once strong title contenders, now sit fourth on the league table with 47 points after 28 matches. They have also failed to win any of their last four games, a run that has left their fans deeply frustrated.

The Porcupine Warriors now sit six points adrift of league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

While many blamed Ogum for the poor form, Sefa insisted that the players’ behaviour must also take a large part of the blame. His comments have sparked serious conversations among supporters, who are now questioning the players' commitment and professionalism.

Kotoko name new technical team

In the aftermath of Ogum’s dismissal, the club moved quickly to make changes. Former player and experienced coach Abdul Karim Zito has been appointed as Interim Coach and Technical Director, while Prince Yaw Owusu has joined as his assistant.

Kotoko fans will be hoping the new technical team can steady the ship and inspire the players to turn their season around.