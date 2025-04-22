Asante Kotoko announce new technical team with Karim Zito as interim coach

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito as their new Technical Director, following the departure of Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the club said Zito would also take charge as Acting Head Coach until a permanent manager is appointed. Zito, a former Kotoko player and head coach, brings a wealth of experience from both club and national team football.

He recently led Dreams FC to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup and guided Ghana’s U-20 team to win the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. The club announced:

He will also serve as Acting Head Coach on an interim basis until a substantive head coach is appointed.

New technical team members

Joining him is Prince Yaw Owusu, who has been named Assistant Coach. Owusu is an experienced football coach with more than 20 years of working across Ghana, Sudan, and the United States.

He has previously managed Medeama SC, Inter Allies, and Sudan’s Khartoum National Club, and has also served with Ghana’s U-17 and U-20 national teams. The club highlighted Owusu's ability to develop young talents.

Known for his work in player development, Coach Owusu has nurtured talents who have gone on to play for top clubs including AC Milan, Genoa, Sassuolo, and Fiorentina.

In addition, Malik Jabir, who previously served as Kotoko’s Technical Director, has been appointed Technical Advisor. He will now focus on offering strategic guidance to help shape the club’s long-term future.

Asante Kotoko say these changes are part of a "renewed commitment" to building a strong technical structure that will lead to lasting success.