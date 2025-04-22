Asante Kotoko finally explain decision to sack coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko have finally opened up about why they decided to part ways with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, a move that has stirred plenty of debate among Ghanaian football fans.

In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kotoko’s communications manager, Samuel Sarfo Duku Esq., shed light on the situation, describing the decision as “tough but necessary.”

Kotoko were atop the Ghana Premier League table but have slipped down to fourth place after two consecutive defeats and now trail leaders Bibiani Goldstars by six points. Despite the gap still being within reach, Duku made it clear that their concerns went beyond just points.

He explained:

We were once leading the table, even tied with second place at a point, but the trend has been worrying. We started poorly, improved briefly, and now we’re declining again. What do you expect?

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko sack coach Prosper Narteh Ogum just before Hearts of Oak clash

Ogum’s poor form left Kotoko no choice

While Duku praised Ogum’s technical abilities, admitting there is “no debate about his competence” and calling him “one of the best in the country,” he said the team's poor form left the club with little choice.

In football, when things don’t go well over time, changes at the top become inevitable.

He further pointed out that Ogum had full control over player recruitment, and the management had played its part behind the scenes.

If the team’s performance is faltering, the technical team bears that responsibility.

In the end, Duku summed it up bluntly: “His best wasn’t enough to meet expectations,” stressing that Kotoko had to move in a new direction.