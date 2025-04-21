Asante Kotoko sack coach Prosper Narteh Ogum just before Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have announced that they have parted ways with their Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The club said the decision was made after "constructive discussions" between both sides, with an agreement that it was the best step for the club at this time.

In a statement, Kotoko thanked Coach Ogum for his hard work and service during his time with the team. They also wished him success in his future career. The statement said;

We thank Coach Ogum for his dedication and service to the club, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

The club also called on their fans to stay calm and continue to offer their support during this period of change.

Kotoko added that further updates regarding the team’s future plans will be shared in due course.

This decision comes with a little over two weeks to the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak on May 4, 2025.

Kotoko will host Aduana Stars in their next league game.

Coach Ogum was optimistic of club’s league chances

Before the decision to relieve Ogum of his duties, he was optimistic the Porcupine Warriors stood a chance of winning the Ghana Premier League despite giving away the top spot.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nations FC on Sunday, just days after losing heavily to Accra Lions. The back-to-back losses have seen Kotoko slip from the top of the table down to fourth place, putting their title hopes under real pressure.

Speaking to Globe TV after the match, Ogum admitted he was frustrated with the poor run of form but urged supporters not to lose faith in the team. Ogum said:

“Back-to-back defeats aren’t ideal, but as the technical team, it’s our job to motivate the players despite external pressure. These are the same players who went on a long unbeaten run earlier. We believe we can turn this around.”

Kotoko are still in position to win a league and FA Cup double, having progressed to the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over True Democracy.