Meet Cardinal Peter Turkson: The Ghanaian Priest who could become the next Pope

As the Catholic Church mourns the death of Pope Francis today at the age of 88, one name is already being spoken of with great excitement and hope.

His name? Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson. A proud Ghanaian and a towering figure within the Church, Turkson is widely seen as a leading candidate to become the next pope, a moment that could mark a historic shift for the global Catholic community.

Born on 11 October 1948 in Wassa Nsuta, a small town in Ghana’s Western Region, Turkson’s story is one of remarkable perseverance and deep faith. He grew up in a modest household, the fourth of ten children.

His mother, a Methodist, sold vegetables in the local market, while his Catholic father worked as a carpenter. Religion ran deep in his family, with a rich mix of Christian and Muslim influences.

Turkson’s path to priesthood began early. He studied at St. Teresa's Minor Seminary and St. Peter’s Regional Seminary in Ghana, before continuing his education in the United States at St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in New York.

He later pursued advanced studies in Rome, earning a licentiate in Sacred Scripture at the prestigious Pontifical Biblical Institute.

Ordained a priest in 1975, Turkson quickly showed leadership skills. In 1992, he was appointed Archbishop of Cape Coast, and in 2003, Pope John Paul II made him a cardinal, becoming Ghana’s first.

Since then, Turkson has been an influential voice for the African Church, bringing attention to issues of justice, peace, and human dignity.

Known for his warm personality, sharp mind, and multilingual abilities. He speaks English, Fante, French, Italian, German, and Hebrew.

Turkson has often been described as a "bridge-builder" between different cultures and traditions. In 2013, The Tablet praised him as "one of Africa’s most energetic church leaders."

During his time in Rome, Turkson held several key roles. He served as President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, where he spoke boldly about global inequality and the failures of modern capitalism.

He once called for the creation of a "global public authority" to oversee financial markets, criticising the "idolatry of the market" and stressing the need for an "ethic of solidarity" among nations.

In 2016, Pope Francis appointed him the first prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, which is a major Vatican department focused on issues like peace, migration, the environment, and economic justice.

Turkson also acted as a papal envoy to troubled regions, including Ivory Coast and South Sudan, where he helped mediate during times of civil unrest.

Despite his impressive resume, Turkson remains grounded. He is often seen smiling warmly and engaging directly with people, whether they are world leaders or ordinary parishioners.

His strong African roots and global outlook make him a compelling figure at a time when the Church is increasingly focused on the developing world.

Now, following the death of Pope Francis, Cardinal Turkson stands at a defining moment. Should he be elected, he would become the first African pope in more than 1,500 years.