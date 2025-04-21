All Italian Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis

All Serie A and Primavera matches scheduled for Easter Monday have been officially postponed as Italy enters a period of mourning following the death of Pope Francis.

The Italian league confirmed the decision in a statement on Monday.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, sending shockwaves across the Catholic world. As a mark of respect, the remaining matches for the 33rd round of Serie A have been called off.

Serie A matches postponed

The matches that were due to be played on Easter Monday included Torino versus Udinese, Cagliari against Fiorentina, Genoa facing Lazio, and Parma hosting Juventus.

It is not yet clear when these games will be rescheduled, but they must take place before the final weekend of the 2024-25 Serie A season, which is set for 25 May.

Serie A had already seen six matches completed over the Easter weekend. Action kicked off with Como’s impressive 3-0 win over Lecce, followed by Napoli’s narrow 1-0 victory against Monza. Roma also claimed a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, Empoli and Venezia shared the points in an exciting 2-2 draw. Bologna surprised many by defeating Inter Milan 1-0, and Atalanta secured a hard-fought 1-0 win away to AC Milan.