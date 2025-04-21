‘The league isn’t over’ - Coach Narteh Ogum on if Kotoko can still win the league

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum believes his team can still win the league, despite their recent struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nations FC on Sunday, just days after losing heavily to Accra Lions. The back-to-back losses have seen Kotoko slip from the top of the table down to fourth place, putting their title hopes under real pressure.

Speaking to Globe TV after the match, Ogum admitted he was frustrated with the poor run of form but urged supporters not to lose faith in the team. Ogum said:

Back-to-back defeats aren’t ideal, but as the technical team, it’s our job to motivate the players despite external pressure. These are the same players who went on a long unbeaten run earlier. We believe we can turn this around.

Ogum insisted that the title race is far from over and encouraged his players and fans to keep believing. He added:

The league isn’t over. We still have matches to play, and we’ll keep pushing.

Kotoko's chances of domestic double

Kotoko are now sitting in fourth place with 47 points, a few points behind the leaders. They will be looking to bounce back quickly when they face Aduana Stars in their next game.

The coach’s message is clear, there is still time to fight back, and Kotoko must stay focused if they want to lift the trophy at the end of the season.