Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei sets target for U-20 AFCON

Ghana’s U-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, has made it clear he wants to lead the Black Satellites to glory at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), aiming to bring the trophy back home.

The Black Satellites have been placed in Group C, where they will face a tough challenge against reigning champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic. The tournament will take place in Egypt.

Ghana, who have won the U-20 AFCON four times, are looking to bounce back after recent struggles on the continental stage.

Speaking to CAF Media ahead of the competition, Coach Ofei said the team’s first task is to secure a place in the knockout rounds before thinking about the title.

Our immediate goal is to get out of the group stage. From there, we take it one step at a time," he said. "Of course, the long-term aim is to win the tournament and qualify for the U-20 World Cup, but we’ll do that by staying consistent and focused on the process.

U-20 AFCON rules

Under the tournament’s rules, the top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will move on to the quarter-finals.

The 2025 U-20 AFCON is set to begin on Sunday, April 27, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 18, 2025.