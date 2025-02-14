Ghana drawn in tough group for CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025

Ghana has been drawn into a competitive Group A for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2025, alongside host nation Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Tanzania, and a second representative from the UNIFFAC region.

The draw, which took place on 13 February 2025 at CAF's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, sets the stage for an exciting tournament in April and May 2025.

The tournament, which will run from 26 April to 18 May, will feature 13 teams battling for the continental title and four qualification spots for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

Ghana, a four-time U-20 AFCON winner, will be aiming to add another title to their collection as they face strong competition in their group.

Group A is shaping up to be one of the most competitive, with the Black Satellites set to take on Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, and Tanzania. The tournament's structure includes a three-group format, with Group A containing five teams, while Groups B and C each feature four teams.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal, in Group C, will begin their title defence against Zambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone. Group B sees Nigeria, the tournament's most successful team with seven titles, facing Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

World Cup qualification spots

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the knockout stages, with the semi-finalists earning a place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025.

Ghana will be hoping to continue Africa's proud legacy on the world stage.