Breaking: Asante Kotoko disclose when they will return to play Ghana Premier League 

Asante Kotoko's communications director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has finally revealed when the club will return to competitive football and play in the Ghana Premier League.
The club withdrew from all football activities after the fatal stabbing of staunch supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, during their match week 19 clash with Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025.
This was part of the actions the club took in their quest to demand justice for the slain fan.
Today, the club’s official spokesperson at a press this morning provided updates on the Kumasi-based club’s return to competitive football.
Duku speaking at the press conference organised by the club on Monday stated that the club will only return to football after the burial of the late fan on March 6, 2025.
Sarfo Duku's statement
Asante Kotoko, per Duku’s speech today, are satisfied with how the police have handled investigations so far.
He stated:
The Ghana Police Service is also doing its part so we are convinced they will intensify their investigations and the court will also continue with their trial. In view of the foregoing, therefore, and with the mandate of the IMC [Interim Management Committee], I would like to declare that based on the happenings so far Asante Kotoko Sporting Club shall be ready and willing to return to the pitch after the burial and final funeral rites of the late Nana Yaw Frimpong, alias Pooley. And we hope our supporters and all of you out there will agree.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s top-flight league remains suspended and Asante Kotoko’s likely return is expected to be the go-ahead for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to plan the league’s comeback.