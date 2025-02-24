Breaking: Asante Kotoko disclose when they will return to play Ghana Premier League 

The Ghana Police Service is also doing its part so we are convinced they will intensify their investigations and the court will also continue with their trial. In view of the foregoing, therefore, and with the mandate of the IMC [Interim Management Committee], I would like to declare that based on the happenings so far Asante Kotoko Sporting Club shall be ready and willing to return to the pitch after the burial and final funeral rites of the late Nana Yaw Frimpong, alias Pooley. And we hope our supporters and all of you out there will agree.