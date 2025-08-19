Kwesi Appiah responds to reports of Sudan offering him a blank cheque

Sudan national team head coach Kwesi Appiah has reacted to reports that the country has provided him a blank cheque if he wins any of the two major African tournaments or leads the Secretarybirds to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s state broadcaster, GTV, reported last week that Appiah has been given a target to clinch either the ongoing CHAN tournament or the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to receive the mind-blowing offer.

Additionally, the reports suggested that if he secures World Cup qualification, the bumper offer will be all his.

This, Appiah, in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, downplayed the gravity of the offer but appreciated the kind gesture in the report. He added that the Sudanese people will be glad if he emerges victorious in any of the tournaments.

Appiah told Pulse Sports:

I mean, automatically, every nation will be proud and happy for the coach to qualify to and win the CHAN or AFCON or to qualify for the World Cup. And for that reason, for me, it's not big news. But at the end of the day, if you are the coach and you are able to achieve all these for the country, I believe that everyone will be really happy.

Kwesi Appiah on truth behind 'blank cheque' offer

On whether there’s some truth to the reports, Appiah didn’t categorically debunk them. However, he believes that when he does the impossible by achieving the set targets, the Sudanese people will reward him with more.

According to him, these reports are reminders of the job at hand and the belief Sudan have placed in him. He explained to Pulse Sports:

As I said, it reminds me of what is on the ground. If you qualify for all these things, you might even meet one Sudanese, and one person can even give you more than the blank cheque being offered.

Meanwhile, Sudan are currently in action against Senegal for a chance to secure a CHAN quarter-finals spot.