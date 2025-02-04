We don’t know when the Ghana Premier League will resume – GFA  

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, says the association currently does not have a resumption date for the Ghana Premier League following the postponement of this weekend’s fixtures.

Yesterday, the GFA announced a suspension of the matchweek 20 fixtures following the violent incidents and tragic fatality during the match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The GFA said the decision was made to allow the association time to engage with relevant stakeholders and thoroughly assess the consequences of the violence.

In a statement, the GFA emphasized its ongoing efforts to improve the football experience in Ghana and its determination to address this issue swiftly and decisively.

This, Asante Twum speaking on Accra-based radio station Max FM today, said the association doesn’t know when the domestic league will be resumed.

When asked if the decision affects other competitions, he explained that every other competition organised by the GFA will go on as planned.

Well, at this point the other competitions have not recorded any incident. Nothing has happened in the other leagues. And then also you don’t have to forget there’s always the calendar to follow.

He further emphasised why there was a need to halt the top-flight league in the interim.

When the executives met, they decided if there’s an issue with the Premier [League], which indeed is our premium competition then let's hold on until things are put in place. So that when all the various areas and concerns have been exhausted.

A final decision will be made after meetings with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and other stakehoders, according to him.

Melee in Nsoatre

The match in Nsoatre was marred by violent clashes and a massive brawl between both clubs, which forced the game to be held for minutes before play finally resumed.

Nsoatreman FC were 1-0 winners over the Porcupine Warriors on the day, but what followed was a barbaric act of hooliganism which resulted in the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.