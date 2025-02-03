Breaking: GFA postpones this weekend's Ghana Premier League matches after stabbing incident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the upcoming Matchday 20 fixtures in the Ghana Premier League, following the violent incidents and tragic fatality during the match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko over the weekend.

The GFA says the decision was made to allow the association time to engage with relevant stakeholders and thoroughly assess the consequences of the violence.

The association says it is committed to consulting with all parties involved to understand the full scope of the situation and develop strategies aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

In a statement, the GFA emphasized its ongoing efforts to improve the football experience in Ghana and its determination to address this issue swiftly and decisively.

The association stressed that violence of any kind has no place in the sport and that this action serves as a strong message to deter similar behaviour in the future.

Part of the statement read:

Way forward

The postponement is expected to give the GFA and its stakeholders the necessary time to reflect on the events, work together on preventative measures, and ensure that safety remains a top priority in Ghanaian football.