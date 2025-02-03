Kotoko fans demand suspension of Ghana Premier League, urge club to boycott

A group of Asante Kotoko supporters under the name Kotoko Global is calling for the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following riots and acts of hooliganism which led to the death of one fan on Sunday.

The group is urging the club to boycott the league until the perpetrators of the stabbing and killing of Francis Yaw Frimpong popularly known as Nana Pooley are arrested and prosecuted.

Kotoko Global condemned the attacks and irrational events that led to the unfortunate demise of the staunch Porcupine Warriors supporter.

A statement released by the group and shared on its official social media account states:

We condemn the brutal murder of Yaw Francis Frimpong (Pooley) at the Nana Konamansah Park during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko. This useless act exposes the deep-seated lawlessness plaguing Ghana football.

The failure of the Ghana Football Association and Government to enforce security has contributed to this tragedy. We demand immediate action to prevent future incidents.

Additionally, the group highlighted some “non-negotiable demands” that must be carried out immediately. These included a suspension and boycott as already stated above, and an “independent security audit of all football venues to prevent future incidents.”

Other demands are the reorganisation of the team’s management to “ensure stronger leadership in demanding justice and safety” and a call on the government to form an autonomous “football security task force.”

Asante Kotoko to provide update

Meanwhile, local media reports say Asante Kotoko will provide update on their next actions in an address to the public and media at 10 AM today from the Manhyia Palace.