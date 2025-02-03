Kotoko fan stabbing incident: GFA task police commissioner to investigate riots

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor to lead an investigation into the acts of hooliganism that occurred during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronamansah Park in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025.

The GFA said COP Donkor, the head of its Security Committee, will work alongside her team and the FA Prosecutor to investigate the events that led to the violence, which resulted in the tragic death of a fan, multiple injuries, and significant damage to property.

A statement issued by the GFA condemned the incident stating:

The incident – which deserves condemnation from all football stakeholders, will be subjected to full-scale investigations in our attempt to curb hooliganism in our football. We assure the public of our commitment to conduct an exhaustive investigation into the incident and take decisive action against those found culpable. Football fans and the general public are urged to assist with any relevant information to aid the investigation.

Stabbing incident

Asante Kotoko last night onfirmed the tragic death of one of their fans following violent clashes during their Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC.

In an official statement, the club revealed that the supporter, whose name has been given as Francis Yaw Frimpong popularly known as Nana Pooley, suffered fatal injuries during the unrest and later passed away at Sunyani Hospital.

The entire Kotoko team visited the hospital, where they received the heartbreaking news per local media reports.

The match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Kotoko, was marred by chaotic scenes on the pitch, with players from both teams clashing, resulting in four red cards. The situation escalated after the final whistle, leading to violent confrontations between fans.