Breaking News: Unknown person stabbed Asante Kotoko diehard supporter Pooley to death

Asante Kotoko diehard supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong popularly known as Nana Pooley, has died after being stabbed during the match with Nsoatreman.

The incident unfolded at Nana Konamansah Park following a highly charged Week 19 fixture in the Ghanaian top-flight league, where Nsoatreman FC clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko.

The match, already marked by intense competition, spiralled into chaos after the final whistle as altercations broke out between players on the pitch.

The situation worsened when spectators, reportedly Nsoatreman FC supporters, began hurling objects toward the Asante Kotoko bench, exacerbating the unrest.

Amid the escalating turmoil, Polley was subjected to a violent attack, sustaining multiple stab wounds that left him in critical condition.

However, he didn't survive the attack and has lost his life.

Official club statement regarding the incident

Asante Kotoko has confirmed the tragic passing of one of its supporters in a statement released on Sunday evening.

The senseless loss of life is devastating. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the entire Asante Kotoko community during this difficult time.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media depict the victim lying in a pool of blood, though the exact circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear.

The shocking events have drawn widespread condemnation, with Asante Kotoko issuing a strong appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and decisive action against those responsible.

The club emphasised the urgent need for stricter security measures at match venues to safeguard the safety of players, officials, and supporters alike.

Authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable. To prevent similar incidents in the future, enhanced security protocols at league matches will also be implemented.