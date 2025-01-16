Angry Nsoatreman FC fans drag head coach Yaw Preko out of training grounds twice

Nsoatreman FC supporters reportedly forcibly removed their head hoach Yaw Preko from the training ground on two separate occasions this week, mounting frustration over the future of the former Ghana international.

Preko, who has previously managed Hearts of Oak and Medeama, was stopped from conducting training on Tuesday by irate supporters and was once again removed on Wednesday morning at the Nana Amoah Konamansah Park II, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

These actions have heightened tensions in Nsuatre as uncertainty looms over the coach’s future.

The incidents highlight the growing discontent among fans, who believe the club is heading in the wrong direction under Preko’s leadership. His tenure has come under intense scrutiny due to a difficult 2024-25 Premier League campaign, with the club currently sitting just above the relegation zone.

Preko was unhappy and contemplating terminating his contract, per reports last week, although he denied these claims, insisting he remained in charge. However, the recent incidents at training suggest that the situation has reached a breaking point, with the supporters voicing their disapproval in no uncertain terms.

Nsoatreman FC’s inconsistent performances have sparked anger towards Preko, with fans holding him accountable for the club’s underwhelming campaign.

Despite the coach’s determination to turn things around, supporters have made it clear they want him out, and some believe the club’s management may be willing to pay compensation to allow his departure.

Club's failure to resolve situation

The club’s management has so far been unable to resolve the situation, which risks damaging the team’s morale and public image. A potential decision to part ways with Preko could lead to significant changes in leadership and impact the team’s future performance.

Nsoatreman FC, the defending FA Cup champions, were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a loss to Young Apostles, and without silverware this season, they could find themselves in a relegation battle by the end of the campaign.